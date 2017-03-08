KDHE to assist farmers and ranchers who have lost livestock in fires

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment encourages farmers and ranchers who have lost livestock in the ongoing wildfires to contact the agency as soon as possible for assistance with disposing of dead livestock.

KDHE’s Bureau of Waste Management can help farmers and ranchers determine the safest and most effective means of livestock disposal. The agency works with the Kansas Department of Agriculture to help with disposal, including selecting and permitting locations for those who wish to bury dead livestock on-site.

Farmers and ranchers who have lost livestock in the fires should contact Ken Powell, Compliance and Enforcement, Waste Reduction and Assistance Section Chief for the Bureau of Waste Management, at 785-296-1121 or Ken.Powell@ks.gov.

