Kansas State enters the Big 12 tournament on a two-game winning streak that’s once again made the NCAA tournament a possibility. But there is still work to do to turn that possibility into a reality.

If the Wildcats can beat Baylor tomorrow in their Big 12 tournament opener, that will greatly help KSU in their quest for an at-large bid. Matt Gasper takes a look at how the team is feeling heading into the big-time matchup. Kansas State versus Baylor tips off tomorrow at around 8 p.m. on ESPNU!