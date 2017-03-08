Kansas Highway Patrolman catches fast-moving fire in Ellsworth County

WILSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas Highway Patrolman captured video of a fast-moving wildfire on Monday near Wilson in Ellsworth County.

Trooper Tod Hileman was on I-70 during the fire helping to divert traffic. He said in a post on Facebook that he was one mile west of Wilson on eastbound I-70 when the fire had jumped I-70 to the east. Trooper Tod said as he was turning people around the fire spread west.

During that time, a semi became high-centered in the median. Trooper Tod said he grabbed the driver and headed west. Both made it out of the fire in time.

In the post, he also added, “Just like to give props again to all the firefighters who kept this from getting into the town of Wilson. Be smart and be safe in all this wind Kansas!”

