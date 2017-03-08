Kansas gets ready for Big 12 tournament opener

By Published:

The Kansas Jayhawks are on a roll heading into their game against TCU tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. But KU won’t have Big 12 Freshman of the Year Josh Jackson when the Jayhawks take on the Horned Frogs.

Jackson is suspended for the game, and that means other Kansas players are going to have to step up. And on a Jayhawks team that already usually only goes seven players deep, that means the remaining six regulars better be ready to play a lot of minutes. Chris Arnold has a post-practice report from Kansas City.

