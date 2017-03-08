Josh Jackson suspended from game at Big 12 Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self has suspended Josh Jackson for the first game at the Big 12 Tournament. The suspension is related to a Feb. 2 incident.

Coach Self said Josh was involved in an automobile accident when he backed into a parked car on campus and left the scene without leaving contact information.

“Josh has acknowledged his responsibility and has handled it himself, he didn’t tell me about it until Monday. He should have left his contract information at the time and notified us immediately,” Coach Self said in a statement.

