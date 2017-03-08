Great Bend / Salina Forecast

Current Forecast for NorthCentral Kansas
The KSN Storm Tracker 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Katie Western:
Today: Sun and a few high clouds, breezy and warmer. Hi: 71 Wind: SW 15-25
Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Lo: 35 Wind: SE 5-15
Tomorrow: Sun and a few high clouds, milder. Hi: 74 Lo: 38 Wind: NW 5-15
North Central Weekly
Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy and much cooler.
Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Clouds and sun, cooler. Chance of showers and storms.
Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy and cool.
Mon: Hi: 61 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, windy and cool.
Tue: Hi: 61 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy and cool. Maybe a shower or storm.
Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Clouds and sun, warmer.