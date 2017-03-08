Great Bend / Salina Forecast

Current Forecast for NorthCentral Kansas

The KSN Storm Tracker 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Katie Western:

Today: Sun and a few high clouds, breezy and warmer. Hi: 71 Wind: SW 15-25

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Lo: 35 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Sun and a few high clouds, milder. Hi: 74 Lo: 38 Wind: NW 5-15

North Central Weekly

Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy and much cooler.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Clouds and sun, cooler. Chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy and cool.

Mon: Hi: 61 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, windy and cool.

Tue: Hi: 61 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy and cool. Maybe a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Clouds and sun, warmer.