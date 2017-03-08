Grass fire sets new record in state

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas has set a new record, As of March 8, more than 502,000 acres have burned in Clark County and Comanche County making it the most widespread single fire on record for the state.

For comparison, the Anderson Creek fire of 2016 burned some 312,427 acres in Barber and Comanche Counties.

Since March 4, large grass fires have been reported in 23 counties, consuming more than 650,000 acres in all and the figure is still climbing. Although most of the fires have been contained, fires are still burning in Clark, Comanche, Ellis, Reno and Rooks Counties.

Governor Sam Brownback declared a state of disaster emergency on March 5 to expedite state emergency response assistance to affected counties.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka and has staffed it to coordinate state response operations.

Sadly, we have set a new record in Kansas for acres burned in a single fire at more than 500k acres in Clark and Comanche Counties. — KDEM (@KansasEmergency) March 8, 2017

The previous record for acres burned in a single fire was 312,427 acres in Comanche and Barber Counties in 2016. — KDEM (@KansasEmergency) March 8, 2017

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.