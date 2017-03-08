Garden City Forecast

Current Forecast for Southwest Kansas

The KSN Storm Tracker 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Katie Western:

Today: Sun and a few high clouds, warmer. Hi: 71 Wind: W 5-15
Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Lo: 35 Wind: SE 5-15
Tomorrow: Sun and a few high clouds, milder. Hi: 71 Lo: 35 Wind: W 5-15

Southwest Weekly

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy and cooler.
Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 33 Clouds and sun, windy and cooler. Maybe a shower or storm east.
Sun: Hi: 67 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy and milder.
Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, windy and mild.
Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy and milder. Maybe a shower or storm.
Wed: Hi: 73 Lo: 42 Clouds and sun, warmer.

