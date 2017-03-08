Classic Corvette stolen and torched

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN) – A Bellaire, Michigan man is heartbroken after his classic car stolen and trashed.

Dave Fischbach has been fixing up and showing classic cars for about 45 years.

“I’ve been a car guy my whole life,” he says.

He says he loved his 1960 Corvette that he purchased in 2002. It took him around ten years to decide what to do with it, but then he and his team started restoring it.

“It was a 1960 original body Corvette that we had turned into what they call a restomod,” he says.

It’s won the title at the Corvette Nationals three years in a row.

“It rode like a new car, it steered like a new car, performed like a new car,” Fischbach says.

But all that’s gone now.

“I don’t know what else to do,” Dave said.

On February 21, Dave and his team headed south for an auto show in Detroit called Autorama,

They drove a 70-foot truck and trailer combo that held the classic car along with a Jeep that he had also restored.

They stayed at the Holiday Inn in Southgate.

He says he always makes it a habit to ask hotels about their security before making a reservation.

“And their answer to me was we have cameras, we have a security guard that walks the parking lot from 11-7 at night 7 days a week. I felt pretty confident and safe,” Dave said.

The next morning when he woke up and went to the parking lot was when he realized everything was gone. He says he called police.

“The next day, we heard they had recovered the truck and they had burned the truck pretty much to the ground,” Dave said.

Not long after, news surfaced about the Corvette’s whereabouts. The news wasn’t good.

“We had seen the first picture of the back half of the Corvette and it was burned up. They literally cut the car in three pieces and burned it in three different locations,” he said.

The Jeep was also found, but in much better condition, only missing the radio.

Dave says he’s thankful for that, but would have much rather had his classic car returned to him.

He says the senseless loss is devastating.

“I don’t have any desire to do another car, even show another car. That’s been my passion and my love for 40 years and right now I don’t have any desire to do any of it.”

Dave says police are actively investigating.