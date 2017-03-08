Authorities: Body found inside burning car at Kansas lake

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Douglas County authorities are investigating after a person’s body was found inside a burning car at a campground.

The sheriff’s office say deputies went to the Rockhaven Campground at Clinton Lake Wednesday after someone reported a car was on fire.

Deputies discovered the body inside the car after the fire was extinguished.

No other details were immediately available.

