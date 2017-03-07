Wallace Hall at Wichita State closed due to mercury spill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Classes in Wallace Hall at Wichita State University have been canceled Tuesday evening because of a mercury spill.

The building has been closed for the remainder of the day for safety precautions. The spill occurred when a scientific instrument broke. The lab was closed immediately, and the spill was confined to the lab.

University officials have called in an outside company to handle the cleanup.

After the cleanup is completed, the air quality of the building will be tested tomorrow at 7 a.m. to determine if the building can be safely occupied.

“Our first concern is the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff,” said Royce Bowden, dean of the College of Engineering. “We are taking every precaution and doing whatever it takes to ensure that the building is safe before reopening.”

