United Way providing ways to give help in response to wildfires

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United Way of the Plains is providing ways to give help or find help in relation to the wildfires affecting Reno County and western Kansas.

Finding help
Individual looking for information about evacuations or shelters should call 2-1-1 (United Way’s 24-hour information line).

Monetary donations
United Way of the Plains is partnering with United Way of Reno County and United Way of Dodge City to respond to the wildfires in those areas. A disaster fund has been created for anyone wishing to make a monetary contribution to help with long-term recovery efforts. United Way of the Plains will not charge administrative fees.

Ways to donate:
1. Online: www.unitedwayplains.org/disasterfund
2. Texting: text TEAMWORK to 41444. You will receive a link to complete your gift online.
3. Mail: make checks payable to United Way of the Plains and include “Reno County Fire” or “Ford County Fires” in the memo. Mail to United Way of the Plains, 245 N. Water, Wichita, KS 67202.
United Way of the Plains will not charge administrative fees. Credit card processing fees apply to online donations and mobile giving.

Material donations
Individuals wishing to donate items to help emergency personnel or victims should call 2-1-1 (United Way’s 24-hour information line). Callers can have their items added to a “virtual warehouse”. The item(s) and donor(s) will be tracked and items will be requested as needed.

