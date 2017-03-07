Sheriff: Inmate death reported at Sedgwick County Jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department said an inmate died after he became unresponsive Monday evening. It happened around 6:20 p.m.

The 29-year-old man was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly before 8 p.m. The preliminary cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy. The sheriff said that onsite staff administered medical attention.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigation Division were both notified.

The man’s identity is being withheld at the request of his family. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on felony charges.

The Sedgwick County Detention Facility said it is the first in-custody death for 2017.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.