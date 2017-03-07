Retirement home residents evacuated due to Comanche County fire

PROTECTION, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials believe they have a fire in north of Protection under control.

Monday night, those in both Ashland and Protection took shelter in Coldwater because of fires surrounding their towns. They were allowed back home.

Then, this morning two fires just outside Protection flared up. One to the north and one to the south. They asked everyone to get out.

It included getting residents of a nursing home out-of-town, and that takes time and planning.

Forty residents of the Protection Valley Manor nursing home were taken to Coldwater by donated school buses from the Coldwater school system.

And now, everyone is cautious, but hopeful they can get a handle on all the hot spots that remain from these grass fires fueled by high wind.

“This morning we got the all clear and we went back,” said Sandra Cline, Protection Valley Manor Administrator. “They said we had another fire north of town and evacuate again.”

Within the last hour, they have lifted the mandatory evacuation order for Protection, but the Red Cross shelter in Coldwater will be available if that changes.

