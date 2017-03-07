Oklahoma City man dies from smoke inhalation on Kansas highway

CLARK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Oklahoma man died of smoke inhalation after his semi-trailer jackknifed around 5:30 Monday evening in Clark County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Corey P. Holt was northbound on K-34 when he tried to backup due to limited visibility from the fires. His truck went off the road and jackknifed.

Holt exited the truck and died from inhaling the smoke from the fires.

