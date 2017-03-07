Man arrested after burglary at Sprint store

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a man is in custody in connection to a burglary at a Sprint store.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 4400 block of West Kellogg.

Police found damage to the front of the store when they arrived. Numerous cell phones were stolen from the business.

Officers located a 34-year-old man at a different address in connection to the burglary.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft. Police said $3,900 in stolen property was recovered.

