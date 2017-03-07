KSN talks to family who escaped Hutchinson wildfires

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews have been battling a fire for days. On Monday, the fire rekindled. The evacuated area remains blocked off so fire crews and helicopters can continue to fight the flames.

KSN talked to one family who said they’ve done a lot of worrying. Still, they are holding on to each other.

“We have been working on this house for a few years, and all that hard work and stuff, and we love this house.” said Aleiya Marker, evacuated from Reno County home.

Marker can appreciate the important things in life. That’s because the fires in Reno County have been relentless. They kicked back up Monday night with shifting winds, causing nearly 12,000 people in Hutchinson to evacuate their homes.

Many are now left wondering when they can come back, or if there will be anything left when they do. But Chloe and Aleiya returned to their home Tuesday.

But, last night was a scramble. In a moments notice, they were grabbing clothes, the essentials.

“We had to pack up our special stuff.”

Like this quilt, which is made up of more than just stiches and yarn.

“This blanket is made out of my papas t-shirts. It is just really special because he died three years ago and for us it is awhile ago,” said Aleiya

And of course the dog, Bo, who took a little more convincing.

“He ran around out here in the dark, and we were like where is he?” added Aleiya.

But today, they are holding tight and trying to stay positive.

“I am glad that we can be back at our house, but I really don’t want to be evacuated again.”

Aleiya and her family wanted to give the firefighters a shout out for all of the hard work they have been putting in. More than 200 first responders have been on scene and are going to continue to be until they can get the fire under control.

