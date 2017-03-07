Kansas lawmakers kill bill with GOP governor’s tax proposals

By Published:
Kansas legislature (KSN Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators have killed a bill containing Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s proposals to raise tobacco and liquor taxes to help fix the state’s serious budget problems.

The GOP-controlled state Senate voted 37-1 to kill the bill Tuesday. Senate President Susan Wagle and other top Republicans had predicted there would be little support for Brownback’s proposals.

Lawmakers so far are focusing on closing projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019 by rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Brownback.

The Legislature passed an income tax bill last month but Brownback vetoed it.

The bill rejected by the Senate also contained Brownback’s proposal to increase annual filing fees paid by for-profit businesses.

Some senators said debating proposals with so little support was a waste of time.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s