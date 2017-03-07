Kansas community says thank you to first responders

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – While crews continue to fight fires across the state of Kansas some Hutchinson residents are coming together in support of the first responders.

As smoke-filled the Hutchinson sky on Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of evacuees were reminded of what they had to leave behind.

“It’s basically that gut-wrench feeling if that could turn one minute, one minute your house could be there, one minute the next, it can’t,” said Kristin Gecho, who was evacuated from her North Hutchinson home on Monday night.

Gecho and her family, like many others, are staying at a Red Cross shelter until they are allowed to return home.

“It’s very much of a waiting game,” Gecho said. “It’s scary.”

Despite the loss of several area homes, the residents in Hutchinson are staying positive. On Tuesday afternoon, dozens of people gathered at the Hutchinson Middle School – 8 to create cards for the first responders.

“We are actually making a poster for the fire department,” said Hannah Johnson, an 8th grader at Hutchinson Middle School.

People from all over the area put their creative skills to the test on Tuesday to tell the men and women fighting the fires how much they’re appreciated.

“They mean a lot to me because they are actually risking their lives to save us. It kind of makes me all warm and fuzzy inside,” said Johnson.

“I think it’s wonderful. I think it’s a really awesome thing that people are doing,” said Kira Sheppard, a student at Hutchinson Middle School.

After the fire danger has passed, the art teachers plan to deliver the cards to the first responders.