Judge delays trial in Kansas bomb plot case against Somalis

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A federal judge has delayed until summer the trial against three men accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex and mosque used by Somali immigrants in western Kansas.

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren on Tuesday scheduled the trial for June 13. It had previously been set to start April 25.

Prosecutors allege Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen plotted to detonate truck bombs at an apartment complex where 120 Somali immigrants live in the meatpacking town of Garden City.

They have pleaded not guilty to conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.

The delay was requested by Wright and Allen so as to give defense attorneys and experts more time to digest the government’s evidence. Stein has opposed a delay and complained about the pace of disclosures.

