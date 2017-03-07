Hutchinson Defeats Butler CC

HCC Sports Information Published:

PARK CITY – The Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team advanced to the 2017 Region VI Tournament championship game and had to survive a 3-point barrage to get there.

The Butler Grizzlies dropped 16 3-point field goals on the Blue Dragons, including 10 in the second half, but the Blue Dragons took the lead for good with 30.9 seconds left and the No. 2-ranked Blue Dragons held on for a 105-103 victory at Hartman Arena.

The top-seeded Blue Dragons improve to 31-1 overall with their 11th-straight victory. Hutchinson will now play the only team to defeat it this season when the Blue Dragons meet 21-12 Coffeyville at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the championship game.

The Blue Dragons will be making fifth consecutive trip to the Region VI Tournament championship game and their 30th all-time appearance in the championship game.

The 208 combined points were the most in the 187-game history between Hutchinson and Butler that dates back to 1929. The previous high was 195 points in 1992.

