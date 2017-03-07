Greenwood County fighting grass fire

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews in Greenwood County are fighting a grass fire that was caused by downed power lines.

The fire is just east of the Eureka High School.

Several buildings and homes are in the immediate area and fire personal are doing everything they can to keep the fire contained.

Q Road and 150th have been shutdown and only open to emergency personal.

