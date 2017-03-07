Greenwood County fighting grass fire

By Published:
Fire crews are working to battle a grass fire Tuesday in Greenwood County. (Courtesy: Greenwood County Sheriff)

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews in Greenwood County are fighting a grass fire that was caused by downed power lines.

The fire is just east of the Eureka High School.

Several buildings and homes are in the immediate area and fire personal are doing everything they can to keep the fire contained.

Q Road and 150th have been shutdown and only open to emergency personal.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s