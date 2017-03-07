Governor warns dry weather will remain

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says the state faces a few more days of dry, windy weather that has made battling wildfires more difficult.

Brownback said Tuesday that Kansas is seeing dry conditions across the state. He made his comments in a video posted on the state Division of Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

Between 10,000 and 12,000 people left their homes Monday night in Reno County in central Kansas. Hundreds of other people were evacuated in other counties as fires burned 625 square miles.

Brownback said good weather last year caused grasses to grow, creating tinder when the weather became dry and windy.

He said in such weather, firefighters suppress blazes, only to see the wind switch directions and have fires break out again.

