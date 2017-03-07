For 1st time, Casey Anthony speaks about case

By Published:
Casey Anthony (AP file photo)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Florida woman who was dubbed by cable TV-show hosts as “the most hated mom in America” after she was accused of killing her toddler says she still doesn’t know how the last hours of her daughter’s life unfolded.

In exclusive interviews with The Associated Press, Casey Anthony says the last time she saw 2-year-old Caylee she “believed that she was alive and that she was going to be OK.”

Anthony was convicted of lying to police, and served three years awaiting trial.

Anthony now lives in the South Florida home of Patrick McKenna, a private detective on her defense team. She works for him, doing investigative work. McKenna also was the lead investigator for OJ Simpson. Anthony says she’s become fascinated with that case, with “parallels” to her circumstances.

