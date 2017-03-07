Englewood resident loses his home in the fire

By Published:
Boutz has no insurance, and rebuilding will be an out of pocket expense.

ENGLEWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) — About 30 structures were hit by the fire in Clark County, many of them homes. One Englewood resident who lost his home spoke with KSN.

Truck driver Kenneth Boutz was out of town when the fire hit. The 60 year old came home to ashes.

He was too emotional to speak on camera. The house and trailer originally belonged to his parents.

He’s now lost everything inside, including his father’s ashes.

He said he doesn’t have insurance, so rebuilding will be all out of pocket. The fire also destroyed his two Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Boutz pulled three nails out of the ashes. They were used to build his home, and he says a blacksmith made them by hand in the 1920s.

He was very proud of his home and says he doesn’t know what he’ll do next.

