Clark County continues to battle wildfires

CLARK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials in Clark County continue to battle the wildfires there. Crews from Grant, Gray, and Finney County have joined the effort.

“There’s a fire west of Ashland going right now. There’s one south of Englewood, and there’s fires all scattered along Highway 34, which goes to Bucklin,” said Allison Kuhns, Clark County Emergency Management.

That has put a strain on the local hospital.

“Ashland Hospital is closed. A lot of our nurses do double duty with EMS.”

Patients were directed to Meade, Minneola, and Kiowa County. But the ER in Ashland opened up at 3 p.m.

Kuhns said the entire county has been hit except for Minneola.

“Current estimates put the damage at 30 structures. Eight of those are in the city of Englewood. Seven are near the city of Englewood, and the rest are scattered around rural Clark County.”

One truck driver died Monday night from smoke inhalation, but so far, there have been no other fatalities in the area.

“We had another incident with a family of four. There were injuries ranging from minor to pretty severe on that one, and then I know of one other incident with minor injuries to two other individuals,” said Kuhns.

Meanwhile, power lines burned down, shutting off power in Englewood.

