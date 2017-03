WILSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire has forced the town of Wilson to evacuate in Ellsworth County.

The fire started south of Wilson Lake. Wind from the north is pushing the fire south towards Wilson. Troopers are assisting with evacuating homes from city of Wilson as pending fire approaches.

Troopers said I-70 is shutdown because of the fire.

I-70 is still shut down both ways, you'll have to find another route to get to your destination. I do not know for how long it will be shut. — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) March 6, 2017

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.