Wildfires destroy homes in Ness County

NESS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters in Lane and Ness County battled fires in those two counties Monday.

In Ransom, several homes were destroyed. Officials said no one was injured. City officials in Ransom are asking residents to stay inside their homes.

In Lane County, Bill Taldo with Lane County Emergency Management said thousands of acres burned in the fire. Several structures and farm equipment burned. No one was injured. County officials plan to issue an emergency declaration.

