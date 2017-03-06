Wichita State University awards $25,000 Jabara Scholarships to Wichita-area seniors

The winners, Riley Webb and Zaena Helm, will each receive $25,000 over four years to attend Wichita State. (Courtesy: Wichita State University)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Wichita high school seniors have won the 2017-18 Professor Fran Jabara Scholarship in Entrepreneurship at Wichita State University.

The winners, Zaena Helm and Riley Webb , will each receive $25,000 over four years to attend Wichita State. Helm is a senior at Wichita High School East and plans to major in entrepreneurship. Webb is a senior at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, and plans to major in entrepreneurship.

The scholarship is one of the most prestigious at WSU and one of the largest entrepreneurship scholarships nationally. To qualify, a student must have a minimum ACT score of 24, a minimum high school GPA of 3.5 and be a declared entrepreneurship major, admitted to WSU by Feb. 1.

The scholarship is named for the late Fran Jabara, who served on the Wichita State faculty for 40 years. He was dean of the College of Business Administration for seven years and founded the Center for Entrepreneurship at WSU, the first of its kind. He received the Faculty Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001 and the President’s Medal in 2002.

