Strong wind topples semi trucks in northwest Kansas

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports high wind in western Kansas is causing problems along I-70.

At least four semi truck trailers have been blown over between Colby and Grainfield.

The highway patrol says blowing dust is also causing reduced visibility in the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for a large section of western Kansas. A warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring.

A Blowing Dust Advisory means that blowing dust will restrict visibilities. Travelers are urged to use caution.

RELATED LINK | KSN Weather Alerts

Strong winds and blowing dirt is making travel difficult. Please don't stop on the roadway. pic.twitter.com/F5sIsDoTNy — Trooper Racy (@TrooperMikeKHP) March 6, 2017

Trooper Dusin is working one of the semi blow-overs at K-23 and I-70 by Grainfield. Semi is getting uprighted and lanes should be open soon. pic.twitter.com/Af8DdScBmq — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) March 6, 2017

We are working 4 different semi-truck blow-overs between Colby and Grainfield on I-70. There is also blowing dust in this area. #VeryWindy pic.twitter.com/ae6GCwiw96 — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) March 6, 2017

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.