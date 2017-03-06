Red Cross opens three shelters for wildfire victims

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Red Cross has opened three shelters for families affected by the wildfires. The shelters are in Reno, Comanche, and Ford counties.

Locations (Open 24 hours):

Reno County:

USD 209

4501 West Fourth

Hutchinson

Comanche County:

Coldwater High School

600 Leavenworth Ave

Coldwater

Ford County:

Dodge City Community College

Student Activity Building (Large Dome)

2501 N. 14th Avenue

Dodge City

Anyone evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family:

• Prescriptions and emergency medications

• Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

• Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents

• Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

• Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

• Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.