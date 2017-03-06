Red Cross opens three shelters for wildfire victims

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Red Cross has opened three shelters for families affected by the wildfires. The shelters are in Reno, Comanche, and Ford counties.
Locations (Open 24 hours):
Reno County:
USD 209
4501 West Fourth
Hutchinson
Comanche County:
Coldwater High School
600 Leavenworth Ave
Coldwater
Ford County:
Dodge City Community College
Student Activity Building (Large Dome)
2501 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City
Anyone evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family:
• Prescriptions and emergency medications
• Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements
• Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents
• Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items
• Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys
• Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled
