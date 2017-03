WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) One person was killed in a fiery crash in southeast Wichita Monday night. The crash occurred near the intersection of S. Greenwich Rd. and E. Funston about 9:40 p.m.

The first firefighters on the scene reported seeing a car and some trees on fire in a field east of Greenwich Rd. They said one person was dead at the scene of the crash.

KSN will have more information when it becomes available on KSN.com and on Kansas Today.