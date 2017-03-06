Leavenworth man sentenced for distributing child porn

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Leavenworth man who bragged on the Internet about sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl was sentenced Monday to 20 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Joshua Grimm, 33, Leavenworth, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography.

At sentencing, a prosecutor said the investigation started in June 2016 when Grimm began communicating with a detective in Arizona who was working undercover. In a chatroom conversation, Grimm told the detective Grimm had sexually abused a 4-year-old-girl and he sent a photo of the girl. At the time, child molestation charges were pending against Grimm. Grimm told the detective he had “thought about kidnapping a young girl from a park or busy store.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.