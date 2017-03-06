Leavenworth man sentenced for distributing child porn

By Published:
Gavel (KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Leavenworth man who bragged on the Internet about sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl was sentenced Monday to 20 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Joshua Grimm, 33, Leavenworth, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography.

At sentencing, a prosecutor said the investigation started in June 2016 when Grimm began communicating with a detective in Arizona who was working undercover. In a chatroom conversation, Grimm told the detective Grimm had sexually abused a 4-year-old-girl and he sent a photo of the girl. At the time, child molestation charges were pending against Grimm. Grimm told the detective he had “thought about kidnapping a young girl from a park or busy store.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s