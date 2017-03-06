Large grass fire reported in Pratt County

By Published:

CULLISON, Kan. (KSNW) – A large grass fire is reported in Pratt County. Officials said the fire started at the Cotton Gin and has crossed Highway 54. Fire crews are being called from nearby counties to fight the fire.

Cullison, Pratt Township 12, Sawyer, Coats, Byers, Sun City, Lake City, Iuka, Medicine Lodge, Macksville, and Kiowa Fire Departments are fighting the fire.

Traffic on Highway 54 is shut down due to smoke.

KSN News has a crew heading to Pratt County. Look for updates online at KSN.com.

