Kansas, Villanova, UCLA and Gonzaga stay 1-4 in AP poll

Kansas, Villanova, UCLA and Gonzaga held onto the top four spots in The Associated Press college basketball poll.

The Jayhawks (28-3) are No. 1 for the second week in a row. They received 59 first-place votes Monday from the 65-member national media panel.

Villanova (28-3) was No. 1 on two ballots while UCLA (28-3) got three first-place votes. Gonzaga (30-1) received the other first-place vote.

Oregon and North Carolina exchanged places at fifth and sixth while Arizona stayed seventh.

Kentucky moved up one place to eighth and was followed by Baylor and Louisville.

Wichita State moved up to No. 20 in the poll. Last week, they were ranked No. 21.

Maryland returned to the rankings at No. 25 while Miami dropped out.

The season’s final poll will be released March 13.

