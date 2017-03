COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports high wind in western Kansas is causing problems along I-70.

At least four semi truck trailers have been blown over between Colby and Grainfield.

Blowing dust is also causing reduced visibility in the area.

We are working 4 different semi-truck blow-overs between Colby and Grainfield on I-70. There is also blowing dust in this area. #VeryWindy pic.twitter.com/ae6GCwiw96 — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) March 6, 2017

