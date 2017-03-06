Former Kansas town’s clerk gets prison time for embezzling

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A former Kansas city clerk has been sentenced to a year and four months in federal prison for embezzling more than $100,000 from a real estate company and bilking her town of more than $75,000.

Forty-two-year-old Janetta Marie Buttery of north-central Kansas’ Bennington also was ordered Monday in Topeka to pay $184,000 in restitution.

Bennington pleaded guilty in December to one count of interstate transportation of stolen funds, admitting that as Bennington’s clerk from October 2014 to May of last year she misused credit cards belonging to the city and its recreation commission.

Buttery already had pleaded guilty to charges that she embezzled $109,000 while she worked as a secretary, bookkeeper and executive assistant at Realty Associates of Salina.