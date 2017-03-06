Former Great Bend teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a child

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Todd Eric Kaiser, a former Great Bend teacher and track coach, appeared in Barton County District Court Monday for his first appearance in a child sexual exploitation case.

Kaiser was arrested in June of 2016. He resigned from the district days later.

Kaiser waived the reading of his charge. His preliminary hearing is set for April 6. Kaiser posted a $50,0000 surety bond.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Amy Mellor will prosecute the case for the Barton County Attorney’s Office.

