Fires burn in Ford County

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News continues to follow multiple fires across Kansas including one that is forcing some evacuations in Dodge City.

Right now, officials said they are working five fires in Ford County. The fires are in Spearville, Bucklin, Ford, and two around Dodge City.

Dodge City schools sent out this statement. They said due to the fire in Dodge, and students living south of Mcartor will remain at school until further notice.

Buses will not take students home.

