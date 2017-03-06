Fires burn in Ford County

By Published: Updated:
A fire burns south of Dodge City (Courtesy: Dodge City Globe)

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News continues to follow multiple fires across Kansas including one that is forcing some evacuations in Dodge City.

Right now, officials said they are working five fires in Ford County. The fires are in Spearville, Bucklin, Ford, and two around Dodge City.

Dodge City schools sent out this statement. They said due to the fire in Dodge, and students living south of Mcartor will remain at school until further notice.

Buses will not take students home.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s