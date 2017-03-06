Fire reported south of Stockton in Rooks County

By Published: Updated:
The Rooks County Sheriff took this photo of a fire west of Stockton. (Courtesy: Rooks County Sheriff)

STOCKTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire is reported south of Stockton in Rooks County.  According to officials, the fire is burning near the South Fork Solomon River.

The city of Stockon sent out a note on Facebook. They are warning residents that the fire is approaching quickly, and if you are located in the south part of the town, you are asked to evacuate.

KSN News has a crew heading to Stockton. Look for the latest updates as we get them on KSN and KSN.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s