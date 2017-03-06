Fire reported south of Stockton in Rooks County

STOCKTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire is reported south of Stockton in Rooks County. According to officials, the fire is burning near the South Fork Solomon River.

The city of Stockon sent out a note on Facebook. They are warning residents that the fire is approaching quickly, and if you are located in the south part of the town, you are asked to evacuate.

KSN News has a crew heading to Stockton. Look for the latest updates as we get them on KSN and KSN.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.