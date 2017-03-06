Fire forces evacuations again in Hutchinson

By Published: Updated:
This photo shows the Highlands fire that flared up again Monday night near Hutchinson, (KSN Photo)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire has flared up in the Highlands area in Hutchinson. Reno County Emergency Management reports the fire is on the east side of the Highlands. Residents are asked to go to the west side of the Highlands to get away from the fire.

Reno County Emergency Management is asking residents to evacuate from 108th Avenue to the Hutchinson city limits and from Plum Street to Lorraine Street. An evacuation is also issued for the area of Monroe to K-61 from 95th Ave to 30th Ave.

Authorities also issued a pre-evacuation notice in the area from K-61 to Kent Rd. and from 82nd Ave to 30th Ave.

The evacuation center is located at Fun Valley, 4501 W. 4th Ave.

