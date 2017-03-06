El Dorado teacher pleads guilty in child sex crimes case

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – A teacher in El Dorado pleaded guilty to one count of sex crimes with a child.

Michael W. Melcher was arrested back in October. He was charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child and electronic solicitation. The one count of electronic solicitation was dropped at the hearing Monday. His sentencing is scheduled for May 5 at 3:30 p.m.

Melcher is a Butler County special education teacher and USD 490 coach. He was placed on administrative leave. According to the district, Melcher is still employed.

