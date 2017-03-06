Dog food recall expands

An Illinois pet food company is expanding its voluntary recall of dog food due to possible contamination.

Back in February, Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food recalled 12-ounce cans of its “Hunk of Beef Au Jus” after detecting one lot was contaminated with a drug called Pentobarbital, a commonly used euthanasia drug.

Five dogs had become ill and one of them died after consuming the product.

Out of an abundance of caution, the company is expanding its recall to include two more products “Braised Beef Chunks” and “Pulled Beef” dog food.

Consumers can return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

