Dad leaves baby in freezing car

MENASHA, Wis. (WGBA) – Police in Menasha, Wisconsin arrested a 53-year-old man last week after finding his 2 1/2 month old baby girl in his vehicle while he was drinking at a bar.

Officers were called to the Redliner Bar for an intoxicated man who police say left his two and a half month old baby in the car in freezing weather.

The bartender, Theresa Gietman, said she tried to get the man, 53-year-old Merriett Cox, a safe ride home. She was able to get his car keys when he said he had to check on “his girl”.

“I started getting the baby out, but then I couldn’t get the seatbelt all the way through and then he pushed me out of the way,” said Gietman. “He went to grab it and I’m like she’s not unlocked and he actually tilted the car seat and thank God she was strapped in.”

When Edwards arrived, he went into “dad mode”, doing everything thing he could to comfort the infant before paramedics arrived.

“Officer Edwards stepped in right away and grabbed the baby,” said Gietman. He needs to cheers to him. He changed a diaper, fed her, so he went way beyond.”

“I think it’s just an automatic thing,” said Officer Edwards. “Right now if a baby cries around here its change diapers, stick a bottle in its mouth.”

He says its second nature as a parent. He has four boys. His twins, Wyatt and Walker are just a little older than the baby he helped this week.

“I’m just thankful for officer Edwards,” said Gietman. “It could’ve been worse.”

The bartender calling Officer Edwards a hero, but he gives thanks to the bar staff. He says he doesn’t want the credit; anyone would do what he did.

“We don’t want the recognition, we don’t want the notoriety, we just do it cause it’s what’s right to be done,” he said. “The people I work with they do this every day, just doesn’t get a picture taken.”

Edwards checked in with the mother of the baby and reports she’s doing just fine.