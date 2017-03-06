Clark County towns forced to evacuate due to fires

Published:

CLARK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Clark County residents are being forced to evacuate due to wildfires in the area.

Ashland residents are asked to evacuate to the Coldwater High School gym. Englewood residents are asked to evacuate to Ditch Valley, Oklahoma High School.

The sheriff’s department in the county, which borders Oklahoma, says in a posting on its Facebook page urged the roughly six dozen residents of Englewood and the 870 residents of Ashland – the county seat – to clear out.

Millie Fudge is the county’s emergency services manager. She says the fire began in Oklahoma, and “the bottom line is we can’t stop the fire. So we’re just trying to save houses and people.”

According to the Oklahoma Forestry Services, approximately 30,000 acres has burned into Kansas. The fire is burning aggressively. Personnel have been pulled back to a safe location and are not able to engage due to high wind.

