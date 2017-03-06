Chief Meteorologist Dave Freeman announces retirement from KSN

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After a four-decade career, including nearly 24 years at KSN, Dave Freeman has announced his plans to retire in May to enter into a long-term, faith-based service assignment overseas.

Dave began his career at KSN as Chief Meteorologist in 1993. Since then he’s been honored with numerous awards and provided coverage through some of our state’s most damaging severe weather.

“Dave’s retirement to serve his faith is a bittersweet celebration of his 24 years of service to KSN and our community,” said Steve South, KSN-TV Vice President and General Manager. “Dave is a first-class broadcaster, community leader, father and husband. We have been blessed to work with Dave and to share his passion to serve our community and make it a better place to live.”

While Dave will be leaving both the broadcast industry and his home of more than two decades, he feels like this is an opportunity to continue in his passion of serving people.

“One of the things that attracted me to this career was the aspect of service – helping people, especially during severe weather,” said Freeman. “In serving at the World Centre of the Baha’i Faith, I will still be walking the same path. I am deeply grateful to the people of Kansas, and to KSN management, for allowing me so many wonderful opportunities.”

This past October, Dave was honored to receive the Distinguished Service Award for 2016 from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters, recognizing more than 40 years in broadcasting and service to the community. At that time he was also inducted into the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He also served as the 41st President of the National Weather Association in 2016. As Immediate Past President, he will also remain on the NWA governing Council through the year. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the National Weather Association Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides scholarships and grants to students and teachers in atmospheric science. He is the only person ever recognized two times as Broadcaster of the Year by the NWA. His coverage of the Greensburg tornado in May of 2007 was recognized with the NWA 2008 Broadcaster of the Year Award after first winning the award in 1992.

Dave is one of the few journalists to have flown with the Air Force Reserve’s Hurricane Hunters, flying through the eye of Hurricane Andrew. He has also provided live coverage of Hurricane Hugo when it slammed into South Carolina and chased tornadoes with researchers from the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma. He’s also been honored with an Emmy award for environmental reporting, and was part of team coverage that won a National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for coverage of a dangerous train derailment and chemical spill.

Dave and his wife, Tracy, who have three grown children, will be relocating to Israel this summer to start a 5-year term of service. He also hopes to have time to continue to passion for SCUBA diving.

Dave Freeman over the years View as list View as gallery Open Gallery KSN birthday greeting card with Todd McDermott, Melissa Beck, and Clark Schafer. 1994. Dave broadcasting live from the Kansas State Fair in 1996. Originally written in Dayton, OH, in 1992, Dave brought "When the Sky Goes Boom" with him to KSN. This cover shot is in front of Exploration Place in about 2001. Dave continues to enjoy reading "When the Sky Goes Boom" when he visits schools. Here is a fun reading party in Derby. Exploration Place, 2000. Dave celebrates a Kansas State Fair cow milking championship with good friend and colleague Mark Bogner, and ag broadcaster Larry Steckline. 2003. The KSN WeatherLab Team in March of 2005. L-R: Mark Bogner, Dave, Dave Schaffer and Leon Smitherman. Dave trying to capture the spirit of the people of Greensburg as they began the long rebuilding process. Dave becomes the only person ever honored twice as National Weather Association Broadcaster of the Year. NWA President John Scala presents the award in 2008. Dave's famous (or infamous) United Way Crazy Hair Challenge helps inspire students to partiicpate in the School Campaign. November, 2014. Dave is honored in 2016 with the highest individual honor bestowed by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters: the Distinguished Service Award, and automatic inclusion in the KAB Hall of Fame.

RELATED | See more about Dave at his website: davefreeman.tv