Wichita State Wins MVC Tournament

Wichita State Athletics Published:
dararl

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – No. 21/22 Wichita State’s performance in Sunday’s Missouri Valley Conference championship game left no room for doubt. With a 71-51 win in the rubber match against regular season co-champion Illinois State, the Shockers secured bragging rights and silenced any NCAA Tournament bubble talk by claiming the league’s automatic bid.

WSU (30-4) reached the 30-win mark for the fourth time in five seasons and will dance for a sixth-straight year, tying Cincinnati’s MVC record for consecutive appearances.

The Shockers claimed the MVC Tournament crown for the fourth time in program history and for just the second time since the event moved to St. Louis in 1991.

