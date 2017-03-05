Wichita State Shockers win MVC tournament

The Associated Press Published:
Shockers win 2017 MVC

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Conner Frankamp scored 19 points, Markis McDuffie added 16 and No. 21 Wichita State beat Illinois State 71-51 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game Sunday, earning an automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

After splitting their regular-season series and sharing the conference championship, Wichita State left no doubt as to top team in the MVC was this season.

The Shockers (30-4) have won 15 straight games since losing at Illinois State on Jan. 14. The Redbirds (27-6) had won eight straight games since losing at Wichita State on Feb. 4.

Landry Shamet added 14 points for Wichita State. Paris Lee, the MVC’s player of the year, led Illinois State with 18 points, and MiKyle McIntosh had 16.

