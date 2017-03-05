Shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and four others injured late Saturday night.

Police responded to a call regarding multiple gunshots in the area of 23rd and SE Bellview at 11:45 p.m. Saturday. On their way to the call, officers located a car pulling into Stormont Vail hospital with three adult male shooting victims. All injuries are considered minor.

Soon after, officers say they received another call about two other shooting victims found near SE 6th and SE Deer Creek. When they arrived, they found two adult female victims with gunshot wounds.

Police say 18-year-old Kianna Hodge was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call Detective Dickey at 785-368-5805 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

