Reno County fire crews battle grass fires

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Reno County battled several large grass fires this weekend. Right now, crews are continuing to monitor the area for flare-ups.

The Jupiter Hills fire consumed around 1200 acres and is now 80 percent contained. The Highlands fire consumed around 2700 acres in Reno and Rice counties.

On Sunday, strong winds and dry conditions caused the fires to spread quickly. The fire moved into the Highlands area and continued into Rice County. The golf course and homes in the area were evacuated for their safety. Those residents were relocated to a Red Cross Center, and they were allowed back into their homes Sunday night. Residents in the Highland area are asked to stay in their yards, driveways, and homes. On Monday, National Guard helicopter will be doing water drops.

Officials said one home was damaged in the Highlands area, and that a family was displaced. Several others in that area received minor damage. In the Jupiter Hills fire, there were three outbuildings destroyed.

Reno County has declared a state of emergency which will help bring in state resources to help.

Extreme fire weather conditions will continue Monday. Fire officials are urging all to be extremely careful.

All roads, except 69th Avenue from Old K-61 to Mayfield and 56th Avenue from Old K-61, have been opened.